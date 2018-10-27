Deputies are making their presence known at our synagogues. Please be vigilant and call 911 to report suspicious activity or threats. #hounews pic.twitter.com/tKhF2Wj8V5 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 27, 2018

Deputies will be closely monitoring synagogues throughout the weekend to ensure worshippers’ safety, in light of today’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 27, 2018

As we continue to mourn the loss of worshippers in Pittsburgh, @houstonpolice is monitoring synagogues in our city & increasing our presence. Please be vigilant and report all threats immediately to 911. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 27, 2018

Chief @ArtAcevedo, @houstonpolice, and our partner law enforcement groups are monitoring Jewish synagogues around our city.



In this city, this administration will continue to seek ways to reduce gun violence in any form. st (2/3) — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 27, 2018

In response to Saturday morning's mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Police Department want to ensure the safety of area worshipers.Officials say they will closely monitor all activity near synagogues around Harris County with added presence in those areas throughout the weekend.Citizens are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or threats in light of Saturday's tragedy.