HCSO and HPD are adding security to synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting

Police say a suspect was in custody after a shooting caused "multiple casualties" at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In response to Saturday morning's mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Police Department want to ensure the safety of area worshipers.

Officials say they will closely monitor all activity near synagogues around Harris County with added presence in those areas throughout the weekend.

Citizens are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or threats in light of Saturday's tragedy.

