HCFMO responds to building fire in NW Harris County

HCFMO HAZMAT and fire investigators are responding to a large fire in the 16200 block of SH 249. Please avoid the area, this is an active scene. More information as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/KGGP0OgBco — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) February 28, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Fire Marshal's were working to put out a building fire Saturday evening in northwest Harris County.HCFMO received the call about a fire at IQ Products Company on Tomball Parkway near Beltway 8 at around 5:20 p.m.According to an update posted on Twitter, there are no reported injuries. Officials said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.HCFMO was listed as a two-alarm fire.The company is recognized as a technology leader and manufacturer of consumer products like home care, automotive, personal care and more.