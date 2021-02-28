HCFMO responds to building fire in NW Harris County

HCFMO received the call about a fire at IQ Products Company on Tomball Parkway near Beltway 8 at around 5:20 p.m.
HCFMO HAZMAT and fire investigators are responding to a large fire in the 16200 block of SH 249. Please avoid the area, this is an active scene. More information as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/KGGP0OgBco— @hcfmo (@hcfmo) February 28, 2021
According to an update posted on Twitter, there are no reported injuries. Officials said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
HCFMO was listed as a two-alarm fire.
The company is recognized as a technology leader and manufacturer of consumer products like home care, automotive, personal care and more.
