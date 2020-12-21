Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a "low-level steam cloud" was lingering in the area.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiivolcanoearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hit by vehicle on I-10 after chase with deputies
Mom finds son shot to death after not hearing from him for days
Man dies after shooting causes crash on North Beltway
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Pleasant weather ahead for today, and plan for a chilly Christmas
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Show More
Paramotoring Santa rescued after getting caught in power lines
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
2nd stimulus should come before January, UH professor says
Vigil held for father killed in crash involving HPD officers
Ariana Grande is engaged, shows ring on Instagram
More TOP STORIES News