helicopter crash

Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau on the Big Island when the helicopter crashed.
By Kevin Shalvey

A tourist helicopter lies in a lava field in Kau, on Hawaii's Big Island, on June 8, 2022. (Hawaii County)

KONA, Hawaii -- A tourist helicopter carrying six people crashed on Wednesday evening in a lava field on Hawaii's Big Island.

Five passengers and a pilot were on a Paradise Helicopters tour over Kau, the island's southernmost district, when the helicopter crashed at about 5:29 p.m., the company said in a statement.

Emergency responders flew two helicopters to the site of the crash to carry those aboard, two of whom were in critical condition, to Kona Community Hospital, according to KITV4, the local ABC News affiliate.

The Bell 407 aircraft was operated by K&S Helicopters, Paradise said.

"The care of our passengers, crew members, and their families is our highest priority," Calvin Dorn of K&S Helicopters said in a statement posted to Paradise Helicopters' website.



The company said it had completed a manifest verification, which showed six people were onboard at the time of the crash.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Zachary Ferber contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiihelicopterhelicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at helicopter crash site
Husband shares journey after losing wife in crash that killed Kobe
TOP STORIES
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents were killed in Houston
Suspected drunk driver shot at by Harris Co. deputy after short chase
Driver charged in prison van crash that injured inmate and 3 guards
Brazoria Co. deputy fired after public intoxication arrest in Uvalde
World's largest Buc-ee's coming back to Texas... where it belongs
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
HISD's Field of Dreams comes at time others are lacking
Show More
Record heat this afternoon, triple digits tomorrow
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Michigan GOP candidate charged for participation in Capitol riot
18-year-old shot in the back while driving near the South Loop
Fight escalated to deadly stabbing of man in Baytown area, HCSO says
More TOP STORIES News