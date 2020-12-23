good news

PA college student offers free tutoring service for kids of frontline workers

HAVERFORD, Pennsylania -- When the pandemic began in March, Brett Mozarsky, a senior at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, wanted to help the families of frontline workers.

So he started Free for the Frontlines Tutors, which offers free tutoring to the children of health care workers.

Mozarsky was featured on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday in GMA's "Helping Heroes" segment.

"I obviously saw on the news all the work and sacrifice that healthcare workers were putting in to keep us safe," Mozarsky said.

Brett Mozarsky wanted to show his appreciation for frontline workers during the pandemic.



In the beginning, there were only five student tutors. Now, there are more than 50 in Mozarsky's free tutoring service.

A Willow Grove, Pennsylvania fifth-grader took it to the next level during the pandemic and started her own business this year.



Haverford College featured the chemistry major in an article on its webpage back in August.

"The (frontline workers) were so busy, working tirelessly to ensure the public's health, safety, and protection, that they were not likely to be as available to help their own children as they normally would be. I really wanted to find a way to give back to all of these amazing people and their families," Mozarsky said.


While the service was initially geared toward those working in the health industry, Mozarsky wanted to make sure the tutoring was available for all essential workers.

"We want to make our services accessible to all frontline workers who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect us from COVID-19 and to keep us going throughout this pandemic," he said.

A Wharton graduate student's love for pizza and his community spawned a unique effort that's helping those in need in Philadelphia.



Mozarsky can't wait for all the children he tutors to get back to in-person learning. But even when the pandemic is over he still plans to continue his service.

"I'm hoping this can be a tool or a resource or something that can be utilized by families regardless of whether or not there's a global pandemic going on," he said.
