Search underway for 10-year-old girl who went missing in northwest Houston

Police need the public's help finding a 10-year-old girl in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from an apartment complex on Thursday night in northwest Houston.

HPD says Jazlin Noble was last seen at the complex on 9955 Kempwood at 5 p.m. She was wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.

Her uncle and father called police around 9 p.m. to report her missing.



According to her family, Jazlin has friends at the apartments. Officers are at the scene now to look for her.

Jazlin is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4'11" and weighs 85 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

