Where is Jazlin Noble? Her uncle and father reported the 10yo missing last night. Last seen: 5pm at apt complex off Kempwood (w Hou). Call HPD if you’ve seen her: 832-394-1840 pic.twitter.com/zDih87kjBE — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 19, 2018

Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from an apartment complex on Thursday night in northwest Houston.HPD says Jazlin Noble was last seen at the complex on 9955 Kempwood at 5 p.m. She was wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.Her uncle and father called police around 9 p.m. to report her missing.According to her family, Jazlin has friends at the apartments. Officers are at the scene now to look for her.Jazlin is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4'11" and weighs 85 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.