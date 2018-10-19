HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from an apartment complex on Thursday night in northwest Houston.
HPD says Jazlin Noble was last seen at the complex on 9955 Kempwood at 5 p.m. She was wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.
Her uncle and father called police around 9 p.m. to report her missing.
Where is Jazlin Noble? Her uncle and father reported the 10yo missing last night. Last seen: 5pm at apt complex off Kempwood (w Hou). Call HPD if you’ve seen her: 832-394-1840 pic.twitter.com/zDih87kjBE— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 19, 2018
According to her family, Jazlin has friends at the apartments. Officers are at the scene now to look for her.
Jazlin is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4'11" and weighs 85 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
