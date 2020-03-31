Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- A model from a University of Washington medical research group predicts when the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic will reach its climax in each state.

In California, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that day could be Friday.

RELATED: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The model projects the number of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators that will be needed to treat the novel coronavirus. IHME predicts that "peak resource use" will be on April 17 in California. Even at peak resource use, California won't have a shortage of hospital beds, ICU beds or ventilators, according to IHME. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on California companies to make new and refurbish old ventilators to keep up with projected demand, and recently donated several hundred ventilators to states who need them more.

California is projected to see its peak mortality rate just a few days later, on April 19. The IHME model suggest we'll see a peak of 52 deaths per day on Sunday, before seeing a steady decline through mid-May.

The model has shifted in recent weeks to show California's progress in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases. Originally, the state was projected to reach its peak resource use and death rate at the end of April.

In late March the study had projected that the total deaths in California would be over 6,000 by August. On Monday, the model showed a dramatic decline in projected deaths: 1,483 by August.

RELATED: Coronavirus Safety: Expert explains recommendations for wearing masks

The situation is much more dire in New York, shows the IHME model, which predicts the state will see more than 14,500 deaths by August.

See the full projections from IHME here. The model was most recently updated Monday, and will continue to be adjusted based on real-time data.

(Editor's note: This story was updated Monday at 2:45 p.m. to reflect updated projections from the University of Washington.)



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
Aly and AJ Michalka to put on a livestream for COVID-19 relief
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News