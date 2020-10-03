Woman injured during drive-by shooting outside NW Harris County haunted house

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was injured during a drive-by shooting outside a northwest Harris County haunted house Friday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11500 block of Antoine Dr. near Breckenridge.

The woman was standing in line with her family waiting to enter the attraction when someone drove by and opened fire, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was hit in the leg and was taken to a hospital in fair condition, deputies said.

Deputies said they applied a tourniquet to her leg as they waited for EMS to arrive.

Investigators recovered casings from the shooting but didn't have a good description of the driver or the pickup truck.

Deputies weren't sure if the shooting was random or if someone was targeted.
