Hatchet man accused of causing over $20K in damages to Spring Branch businesses, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man accused of causing more than $20,000 in damages to three different businesses in the Spring Branch area.Video from the scene shows the suspect using a hatchet to smash windows at a coffee shop. Owners said it will cost about $2,000 to fix.The suspect is also accused of damaging the businesses next door, which is a Boost Mobile store and a gas station.The suspect was seen using the hatchet to smash the display on six different gas pumps.Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police.