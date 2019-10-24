Hastings High School student critical after Alief ISD employee hits him in crash

Today during dismissal a Hastings HS student was struck by a car driven by an AISD employee on High Star. The student sustained critical injuries. Vehicular assault charges were brought by Harris Co DA. We ask for your thoughts & prayers for the student’s recovery. — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) October 23, 2019

*CORRECTION: On scene Vehicular Crimes investigators say the injured victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition. This is not a fatality crash. More information will be posted as we receive it. #hounews https://t.co/035UNYr3FS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2019

Breaking: Hastings HS employee who allegedly hit a student crossing the street is charged with agg assault with a deadly weapon @abc13houston https://t.co/zQgcsoKdFh pic.twitter.com/fWlc34CLcL — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) October 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Alief ISD employee has been charged for his or her role in a crash that injured a student Wednesday afternoon.The employee, who has not been identified, was driving a red sedan in the 4400 block of Cook Road near Hastings High School when they struck the male. Police said the driver over-corrected, drove onto a sidewalk and collided with another car after striking the student.The driver is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Wilmer Pineda was driving the car that was struck by the red sedan."Wrong place, wrong time," said Pineda.Pineda said he saw the car coming straight at him."That's when I grabbed onto my steering wheel. I immediately knew that she was going to hit me," he said.Just seconds before the driver had struck a former classmate of his, Pineda said he saw him fly up in the air."He was laying down on the street with his face up and he was bleeding from his ears and nose," he said.Pineda was clearly shaken up after the accident and says the student is a former classmate of his and is just hoping he can pull through."I told her, what was she thinking running over a kid like that and was she on her phone or anything, but she was just saying 'Oh my God, oh my God, what did I do,'" said Pineda.Investigators from Alief ISD were on the scene, along with HPD and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition, according to police.