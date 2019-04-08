Hashish sold on streets in Spain may be contaminated with fecal matter: Study

Most of the cannabis resin sold on the streets in one Spanish city contains fecal matter, researchers say.

A study published in the journal ScienceDirect found that 88 percent of the 90 hashish samples tested in Madrid, Spain, had fecal matter in them.

Researchers believe the germs come from smugglers who swallow small baggies of the drug to avoid being detected.

It's now creating a public health issue.

Researchers said that all of the samples were also contaminated by E. coli.

Unlike cigarettes, the joints don't have filters, meaning there is no protection from any contaminated particles.
