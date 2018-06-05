Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charge

Derick Waller has the latest on the case from Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK --
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City.

Weinstein appeared before a judge in Manhattan Tuesday after a grand jury charged him last week with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

His bail was previously set at $1 million, allowing him to remain free while he awaits trial.

Dozens more women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors say those allegations remain under investigation.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims.
