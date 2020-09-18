harvey weinstein

Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honor

LONDON, England -- Britain on Friday stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honor recognizing his contribution to the U.K. film industry.

Weinstein, 68, was given the honor in 2004. The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the end of his career and helped spur #MeToo - a global movement demanding that powerful men be held accountable for their sexual misconduct.

"The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated January 19 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," according to a notice in The Gazette, the U.K.'s official public record.

The forfeiture committee can remove a honor, with the approval of the queen.

Once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, Weinstein's credits include "The English Patient," "Good Will Hunting," and "Shakespeare In Love."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrapesex assaultharvey weinsteinsex abuseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Watch: Woman screams at Harvey Weinstein at charity event
Ronan Farrow talks Lauer, Weinstein in new book 'Catch and Kill'
1 count dismissed in sex assault case against Harvey Weinstein
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TS Beta forms with heavy rain threat increasing for SE Texas
Star QB arrested for robbery was recently offered scholarship
COVID-19 forces UH-Baylor football game to be canceled
Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
Hurricane Hunter aircraft struck by lightning during TD22 survey
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
Show More
18-wheeler flies off I-45 and crashes into aquarium parking lot
Humidity drops ahead of tropical system in Gulf
Rothko Chapel welcomes visitors after $30 million renovation
Rehab owner in rape case held 'I killed 2 people' sign as teen
You can land a job in the East End for $35 an hour
More TOP STORIES News