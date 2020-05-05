Arts & Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning and more read 'Harry Potter' for fans online

Calling all Potterheads! Some of your favorite celebrities are teaming up to read the first Harry Potter book as part of the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative.
By Brittany Cloobeck

Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning and more are teaming up to read the first Harry Potter book as part of the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative. (PC: Wizarding World Digital)

Calling all Potterheads!

Starting May 5, some familiar faces are getting together to read the entire first Harry Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, is kicking off the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative, reading the first chapter.


Celebrities including Eddie Redmayne, Dakota Fanning, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and more will join Radcliffe in reading a chapter every week.

According to the Wizarding World on Twitter, "Over the coming weeks, we're going to be joined by other familiar faces reading all 17 chapters" of the book.

The project was created to provide something educational and entertaining for families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can watch now on HarryPotterAtHome.com or listen to audio versions of the recordings on Spotify and Spotify Kids.
