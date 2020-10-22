Harris County investigating deputy-involved shooting in north Harris County

Early Wednesday, La Marque Police Department said they were looking for 48-year-old Trent Paschal in connection with the shooting death of the 30-year-old Savanna Paschal.
Police said they were called out to the 400 block of Hawks View Drive about a shooting. They said Savannah was entering her home when she saw Trent inside. According to reports, Trent shot Savannah and fled the scene.
When officers arrived, they reported finding Savannah with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was taken to a hospital where she later died due to her injuries.
In a statement, police said Trent fled the scene in a grey Chevrolet Colorado, which was later found in Houston.
At around 8 p.m., Harris County deputies said they were helping La Marque PD detain a suspect, that sources confirmed is Trent. Deputies said they were working to detain him outside the Walmart at West Road and I-45 North when a deputy shot and injured the suspect.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Deputies were helping La Marque Police apprehend a felony suspect outside the Walmart at West Road and I-45 North when a deputy shot and wounded the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. PIO is en route and updates will be given on scene #hounews pic.twitter.com/sFFCn2EfV5— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 22, 2020
