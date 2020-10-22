Harris County investigating deputy-involved shooting in north Harris County

By
Authorities in Harris County are investigating a deputy-involved shooting involving a man out of La Marque accused in the shooting death of his estranged wife.

Early Wednesday, La Marque Police Department said they were looking for 48-year-old Trent Paschal in connection with the shooting death of the 30-year-old Savanna Paschal.

Police said they were called out to the 400 block of Hawks View Drive about a shooting. They said Savannah was entering her home when she saw Trent inside. According to reports, Trent shot Savannah and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they reported finding Savannah with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was taken to a hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

In a statement, police said Trent fled the scene in a grey Chevrolet Colorado, which was later found in Houston.

At around 8 p.m., Harris County deputies said they were helping La Marque PD detain a suspect, that sources confirmed is Trent. Deputies said they were working to detain him outside the Walmart at West Road and I-45 North when a deputy shot and injured the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.



Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyofficer involved shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death penalty to be pursued in HPD sergeant's murder, DA says
Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant speaks exclusively with ABC13
HISD schools scheduled to reopen Thursday
21-year-old accused of killing ex-girlfriend turns himself in
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Another round of fog ahead of a Friday night cool front
Show More
Shooting at rap showcase kills 3, HPD says
Texas Medical Center seeing new alarming COVID-19 trends
Neighbors surprise 3-year-old with cancer in big way
H-E-B to give every employee $500 bonus
Remains found in search for 1921 race massacre victims
More TOP STORIES News