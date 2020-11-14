Community & Events

Harris Health employees honored for 14,000 combined years of service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 1,200 Harris Health employees were honored Saturday morning in a car parade for their nearly 14,000 combined years of service.

Their service, especially during the recent trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, also did not go unnoticed.

More than 500 cars participated in the system's first-ever parade celebration at the Bayou City Event Center.

Houston radio personality Madd Hatta from KTSU-FM served as the parade's grand marshal.

Each employee was recognized for reaching a 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 or 40 year milestone of service.

Cars adorned with Harris Health flags could be seen driving through a balloon archway as health executives cheered on. Honorees received commemorative pins and gift bags.

Harris Health System is celebrating more than 54 years of service.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston health care workers honored with car parade for their work during COVID-19 pandemic

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhealthparadecoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parole denied for gang member convicted in 1993 murders
Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for day of demonstrations
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Katy soldier among the 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Justice Alito: COVID restrictions 'previously unimaginable'
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this week
Show More
Spring ISD reaches out to students with home visits
Funeral arrangements set for next week for HPD sergeant
A few showers today as we wait for a cold front on Sunday
Calls for independent investigation of Black teen's death
Iota threatens 2nd tropical strike for Nicaragua, Honduras
More TOP STORIES News