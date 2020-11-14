Harris Health employees honored for 14,000 combined years of service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 1,200 Harris Health employees were honored Saturday morning in a car parade for their nearly 14,000 combined years of service.
Their service, especially during the recent trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, also did not go unnoticed.
More than 500 cars participated in the system's first-ever parade celebration at the Bayou City Event Center.
Houston radio personality Madd Hatta from KTSU-FM served as the parade's grand marshal.
Each employee was recognized for reaching a 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 or 40 year milestone of service.
Cars adorned with Harris Health flags could be seen driving through a balloon archway as health executives cheered on. Honorees received commemorative pins and gift bags.
Harris Health System is celebrating more than 54 years of service.
