What to know about voting in today's primary runoff election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things may look a little different when you go and cast your vote during this year's primary runoff elections.The West Gray Multi Purpose Center is one of 109 voting centers across Harris County open for voting until 7 p.m.Weeks before, ABC13 showed you the changes that were being made to keep people safe from COVID-19 while voting."As you're ushered into check in, you'll be separated by the front of the second person by plexiglass, and you'll be able to show them your voter ID, without physically handing it to them to further reduce any potential contact. You'll have the opportunity to put some hand sanitizer on and clean up," Chris Hollins with the Harris County Clerk's office said.Some of the safety measures include social distancing between machines and poll workers wearing personal protection equipment.The Harris County Clerk's Office reported that a total of 154,313 voters cast their ballots during the 10-day early voting period, which ended last week."We're prepared for high turnout. Not only are the sites equipped with PPE for everyone who might show up, but we have roving support centers that can bring more equipment. If needed, and so we're prepared in that situation," Hollins said.The clerk's office said they will have face masks and finger covers for voters who need one. Voters exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 can vote curbside to avoid entering the polling center.