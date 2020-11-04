Protests planned in Houston to ensure every vote is counted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Although just about all the votes have been counted at NRG Stadium, the winner of the presidential election has yet to be announced, and that has plenty of voters feeling all kinds of ways Wednesday morning.In Harris County, 68% of people showed up to vote. That's approximately 1.65 million people, and they're feeling everything from anxious, panicked, worried and relieved."I'm in the oil field, so I'm nervous, but I'm pretty sure that Trump is going to pull it out," said one Harris County voter. "I just looked at it, and the swing states are close and leaning towards him."While there are some hoping President Donald Trump stays another four years, others would like to see change."I'm just hopeful that it will not be Trump and that we'll get a new person in there that can make some changes," said another voter.While Joe Biden is projected to win in Harris and Fort Bend Counties, people in Montgomery, Galveston and Brazoria Counties overwhelmingly chose Trump. Nearly 71% of people picked him for president with 100% of the votes in and counted."I'm proud that everybody came out to do it, but at the end of the day it's still a toss up," one voter said. "It's still waiting to see, waiting to hear."There are two protests planned in Houston Wednesday. One of the groups tweeting out the message said they're marching to ensure every vote is counted.