Harris County Toll Road fees waived immediately due to Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With evacuations underway in some areas due to approaching Hurricane Laura, the Harris County Toll Road Authority announced Tuesday morning it has waived fees immediately.

Judge Lina Hidalgo granted the order at 9:20 a.m., saying that fees will remain waived to accommodate activities associated to the response and recovery in the region, such as evacuations.

Houstonians are urged to stay off the roads to allow those evacuating to do so safely.

Officials are expecting people to head north and away from coastal areas. I-10 is one of a few freeways that will implement contraflow as a last resort for evacuations.

"We want to make sure that we provide easy access for people who may be traveling throughout areas," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a press conference on Monday.

The City of Galveston issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning. Several areas still have voluntary evacuations, but officials said that can change depending on further storm updates.

Laura is expected to make landfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a Category 3 storm.

