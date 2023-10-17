Houston man sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2020 armed robbery that turned fatal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly three years after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in an armed robbery at his apartment complex in Copperfield, his killer was faced with a 40-year sentence.

On Monday, the convicted man, 29-year-old Darius Handsborough, agreed to the sentence after being found guilty by a Harris County jury for the murder of Devonte Antrel Purdue in 2020.

According to the DA's office, Handsborough and an unidentified accomplice went to Purdue's apartment on the night of August 13, 2020 and shot the victim in the neck when he opened the door to them. Handsborough and the other man believed Purdue had marijuana they could take from him, but there was no evidence of anything taken after the shooting.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, expressed concern over rising gun violence in the county. "Gun violence is out of control in Harris County because of cases like this in which someone thinks a handgun gives them a right to steal, maim and kill," Ogg said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of Houston are still working to identify and arrest the other man involved in the murder.

Along with the 40-year sentence for murder, Handsborough pleaded guilty to two armed robberies and was given two additional 40-year sentences that will run concurrently to his prior sentence. He cannot appeal these convictions or sentences, and must serve at least half before being eligible for parole.