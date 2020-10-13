3 people shot at a convenience store in NE Harris County

Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured three people at a convenience store on the northeast side.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Hopper Road. When deputies arrived, they found three people had been shot. Deputies were able to apply a tourniquet on one of the victims, according to Gonzalez.

The victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The cause of the shooting is not known at this time.

