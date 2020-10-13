3 people shot at a convenience store in NE Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Hopper Road. When deputies arrived, they found three people had been shot. Deputies were able to apply a tourniquet on one of the victims, according to Gonzalez.
The victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The cause of the shooting is not known at this time.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 3000 blk of Hopper Rd. Preliminary info: 3 people shot and are being transported to the hospital. Our deputies were able to apply a tourniquet on one the victims. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/k8uIcwxQgS— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 13, 2020