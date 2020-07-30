Harris County deputy hospitalized twice for COVID-19 back on the job

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy is back on the job after a second hospitalization for COVID-19 and she's already back to catching bad guys, according to her superiors.

Major Mike Lee tweeted a photo of Field Training Officer Rebeles, saying she had been hospitalized twice for COVID-19.

Lee said Rebeles and her trainee stopped a car this morning and arrested two armed gang members.



The officers found $6,000, narcotics and stolen firearms in the vehicle, according to Lee.

In Lee's praise of the recovered officer and her trainee, he included the hashtag #girlpower.

Photos in Lee's tweet show the two officers posed with the stolen firearms and money found in the suspect vehicle.

Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Mark Brown dies from COVID-19
Deputy Mark Brown remembered after his death from COVID-19
Press play to learn more about the life of Harris County Deputy Mark Brown who died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from COVID-19.
