Harris County deputy hospitalized twice for COVID-19 back on the job

Major Mike Lee tweeted a photo of Field Training Officer Rebeles, saying she had been hospitalized twice for COVID-19.
Lee said Rebeles and her trainee stopped a car this morning and arrested two armed gang members.
Despite being hospitalized twice for #COVID19, Field Training Officer Rebeles and her #Trainee are still hitting it hard with great proactive policing. They stopped this car at 3am, arresting 2 armed gang members, recovered $6k, narcotics & stolen firearms & property #girlpower pic.twitter.com/6bjbD2pMPi— Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) July 30, 2020
The officers found $6,000, narcotics and stolen firearms in the vehicle, according to Lee.
In Lee's praise of the recovered officer and her trainee, he included the hashtag #girlpower.
Photos in Lee's tweet show the two officers posed with the stolen firearms and money found in the suspect vehicle.
RELATED:
Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Mark Brown dies from COVID-19
Deputy Mark Brown remembered after his death from COVID-19