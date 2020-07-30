Harris County deputy hospitalized twice for COVID-19 back on the job

Despite being hospitalized twice for #COVID19, Field Training Officer Rebeles and her #Trainee are still hitting it hard with great proactive policing. They stopped this car at 3am, arresting 2 armed gang members, recovered $6k, narcotics & stolen firearms & property #girlpower pic.twitter.com/6bjbD2pMPi — Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) July 30, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy is back on the job after a second hospitalization for COVID-19 and she's already back to catching bad guys, according to her superiors.Major Mike Lee tweeted a photo of Field Training Officer Rebeles, saying she had been hospitalized twice for COVID-19.Lee said Rebeles and her trainee stopped a car this morning and arrested two armed gang members.The officers found $6,000, narcotics and stolen firearms in the vehicle, according to Lee.In Lee's praise of the recovered officer and her trainee, he included the hashtag #girlpower.Photos in Lee's tweet show the two officers posed with the stolen firearms and money found in the suspect vehicle.