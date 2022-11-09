Woman's boyfriend finds her dead with ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her ex-boyfriend were found dead by her current boyfriend in an apparent murder-suicide in northeast Harris County late Tuesday, according to deputies.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 255 Assay Street.

The woman's family and boyfriend said they went to check on her after not hearing from her, according to investigators.

When her boyfriend entered her apartment, he found her and her ex-boyfriend unresponsive and called law enforcement, deputies said.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman and her ex-boyfriend with apparent gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.