Harris County deputies can give out $250 car repair vouchers in place of minor violation tickets

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office launched a new program on Wednesday that aims to make roads safer and improve police-community relations.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that the program 'Lights On!' will replace vehicle violation tickets with repair vouchers redeemable at partnered auto shops.

Deputies now have the discretion to give out vouchers instead of tickets for minor vehicle violations. The vouchers cover up to $250 to fix broken headlights, taillights, turn signals, or license plate lights. To qualify, individuals must have valid driver's licenses and insurance.

"For some families, a broken taillight or turn signal can sometimes mean choosing between a minor auto repair and buying groceries," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "A citation for these minor offenses can lead to further financial strain. This program gives deputies a useful tool to engage with drivers and offer a helpful solution, rather than a ticket or fine."

Gonzalez pointed to the program's success, revealing that the program is nationwide in 163 law enforcement agencies across 21 states, with over 10,000 vouchers redeemed thus far.

"Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need," John M. Harrington, CEO of 'Lights On!' said.

'Lights On!' is now available in the East Aldine area. Sheriff Gonzalez plans to expand to other districts in the coming months.