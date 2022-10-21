Family's welfare check of relative they hadn't heard from since February leads to skeletal remains

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the investigation got underway at a home near Bellaire Boulevard and Eldridge Parkway South.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members who came across skeletal remains at a relative's west Harris County home on Friday believe they belong to someone whom they haven't heard from since February, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Sheriff's deputies and investigators were called to a home in the 13700 block of Matthias Trail, which is just off Bellaire Boulevard near Eldridge Parkway South.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The sheriff explained in a tweet what the family did that led to the grim discovery.

"Family members conducted a welfare check and discovered the skeletal remains believed to be of an adult male family member," Gonzalez tweeted. "The male resided at the location with his wife, both are older adults."

While the sheriff mentioned the family reporting last hearing from that relative some eight months ago, he did not disclose what exactly prompted Friday's welfare check.

The woman who owns the home was present at the scene as the investigation got underway.

It's not immediately known whether foul play was involved.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found here and on Eyewitness News broadcasts this afternoon.