Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy crashes while chasing suspect in slingshot motorcycle

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy crashed while chasing a suspect on a slingshot in northeast Harris County, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the chase began shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday and lasted for nearly 21 miles.

It all started in the area of the Beltway and JFK Boulevard, west of Highway 59.

The sheriff's office says the driver even tried to go into a golf course.

During the chase, the deputy lost control.

No one was injured.

The sheriff's office said it didn't know the reason for the initial traffic stop or why the suspect, who is now likely facing felony evading charges, took off.
