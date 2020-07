@HCSOTexas units are at 1927 Gulf Pump Rd. A deceased body has been recovered in the San Jacinto River. Investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wQvwZbxXIO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 4, 2020

A body was recovered Saturday evening from the San Jacinto River, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.HCSO told ABC13 it appears to be a man.The body was spotted just after 5 p.m. Sheriff's office units responded to the scene at 1927 Gulf Pump Rd.Investigators were also on the way.