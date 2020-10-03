Society

HCSO celebrates officer's recovery after 6-month battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Detention Officer was released from the hospital after a nearly six month battle with COVID-19.

Al Luna returned home Friday for the first time since being hospitalized with COVID-19 in April.



The detention officer and U.S. military veteran was being treated at a rehabilitation facility near the Clear Lake area.

"He's a living miracle who had the odds against him for survival," HCSO said. "His recovery will be long-term as he continues to rebuild his strength, but his unwavering resilience gives us all hope."

Luna was greeted by friends, family, deputies and detention officers who held up "Welcome home" signs.
