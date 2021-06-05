crash

Harris County deputy involved in crash near Westpark Tollway

EMBED <>More Videos

Harris Co. deputy involved in crash near Westpark Tollway

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash at FM 1464 Saturday morning, according to authorities.

It happened around 6 a.m. near the Westpark Tollway, just across the county line from Harris County.

Authorities have blocked off the intersection as crews work to clear the accident.

The deputy was driving east on the Westpark feeder when they collided with a car driving south on FM 1464, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Authorities said the deputy had a green light, meanwhile the other driver involved told deputies he might have fallen asleep and does not recall what color his light was.

"We have a lot of issues with sleepy drivers," said a deputy working the scene. "There's no difference between that and driving impaired. You lose a lot when driving sleepy."

It is not believed that alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident, according to authorities.

The driver was seen being loaded into an ambulance and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said the deputy is expected to be OK.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countycar crashsheriffaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
Family honors 20-year-old killed by drunk driver in NW Harris Co.
Suspected drunk driver slams into car stopped at light, killing 1
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News