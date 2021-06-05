Harris County deputy involved in crash near Westpark Tollway

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash at FM 1464 Saturday morning, according to authorities.It happened around 6 a.m. near the Westpark Tollway, just across the county line from Harris County.Authorities have blocked off the intersection as crews work to clear the accident.The deputy was driving east on the Westpark feeder when they collided with a car driving south on FM 1464, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies.Authorities said the deputy had a green light, meanwhile the other driver involved told deputies he might have fallen asleep and does not recall what color his light was."We have a lot of issues with sleepy drivers," said a deputy working the scene. "There's no difference between that and driving impaired. You lose a lot when driving sleepy."It is not believed that alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident, according to authorities.The driver was seen being loaded into an ambulance and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said the deputy is expected to be OK.