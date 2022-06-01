Deputy injured after driver crashed into patrol car in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he was hurt in a crash.The crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Bammel North Houston and Walters Road in north Harris County.Investigators said the deputy was responding to a call and had his lights and siren on. As he went through the intersection, his patrol car was hit by a Ford Explorer.The crash caused the deputy's patrol car to slam into a Volvo stopped at the red light, investigators said.Video from the scene shows just how badly the cars were damaged."After the two vehicles collided in the intersection, the patrol car continued to travel, and he struck another vehicle that was stopped at the red light here," Sgt. Dashana Cheek said. "The other vehicle came to rest in the intersection as well."Deputies said there were seven people in the Explorer at the time of the crash. None of them were hurt.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They said the at-fault driver would be ticketed.The driver of the Volvo was not injured, according to deputies.The deputy was taken to the hospital with a minor head injury.