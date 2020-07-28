3 Harris Co. deputies, suspect injured in chain-reaction crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Harris County Sheriff's deputies and a suspect were all taken to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash in North Harris County.Officials say a HCSO deputy pulled over a man around 11 p.m. Monday for a traffic violation on the southbound mainlanes of the Eastex Freeway at the intersection of the North Belt overpass.Deputies say the suspect resisted arrest and the deputy called for help.A deputy in a Ford Taurus HCSO vehicle and another deputy in a Chevrolet Tahoe HCSO vehicle approached the scene to respond.Officials say the deputy in the Tahoe was not able to stop in time and struck the rear of the Ford Taurus, which had yet to come to a stop at the scene.This impact pushed the Taurus into another Chevrolet Tahoe, which was already on the scene, according to Lt. Simon Cheng with HCSO.Cheng says the original Tahoe then rotated from the impact and struck the first deputy and resisting suspect.The deputy suffered from a concussion and was transported to the hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to officials.The deputy in the Taurus sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital, according to Cheng.Finally, the deputy driving the striking-Tahoe sustained major injuries, including a broken hand, but is expected to make a full recovery.The suspect sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital, Cheng says.The suspect was apparently wanted on a separate warrant. Cheng says he has a lengthy criminal history.Aside from his outstanding warrant, officials expect the suspect to be charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.HCSO officials are reviewing body and dash camera footage of the incident.