2 men injured in what sheriff believes was a road rage shooting on North Fwy

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on the North Freeway, near Airtex.
Two men in a vehicle were exiting the freeway when the driver of another vehicle shot at them several times, Gonzalez said. Both men were injured and were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.
As the investigation continues, authorities said they are searching for the suspect who fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call 713-221-6000.
@HCSOTexas units are on the scene of a possible road rage shooting that occurred on the North Fwy, near Airtex, in North Harris County. Two males, in a vehicle, were exiting off the freeway when the driver of another vehicle shot at them several times. Both males were wounded, pic.twitter.com/eg3qXRdAEA— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 9, 2021