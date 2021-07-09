road rage

2 men injured in what sheriff believes was a road rage shooting on North Fwy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men have been injured in what deputies believe was a road rage shooting in north Harris County.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on the North Freeway, near Airtex.

Two men in a vehicle were exiting the freeway when the driver of another vehicle shot at them several times, Gonzalez said. Both men were injured and were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

As the investigation continues, authorities said they are searching for the suspect who fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call 713-221-6000.

