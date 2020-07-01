Society

Harris County approves $15M Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Residents in Harris County who are struggling with rent during the time of COVID-19 could see a little more help coming their way.

The Harris County Commissioners Court approved a $15 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help serve low-income residents.

According to the commissioners court, the approval for this program comes after researchers estimated that the poverty rate would increase from 12.8% to 16.3% this year were it not for the help from federal relief.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide a one time payment of $1,000 per household across all Harris County precincts to be used for rent and fee payments directly to landlords.

According to a press release, the Harris County Commissioners Court also unanimously voted in support of the COVID-19 Permanent Housing Initiative, which will bring together local organizations to house 5,000 people over two years. The Initiative will be funded by Harris County, the City of Houston and private philanthropy.
