Woman dies after jumping out of moving car in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 24100 blk of US 290. A driver indicated an occupant in his car jumped out of his vehicle while the vehicle was moving. Units found the victim bleeding and unconscious. The victim is being taken by Lifeflight. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SQGTrw1cgi — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 7, 2022

Update to last night’s incident on 290: sad to report the injured person, described as a 30-yr-old Hispanic female, has died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle she was in, remained on-scene and cooperated with the initial investigation. The initial details 1/2 https://t.co/NyaoIW18QE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 7, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The incident happened Wednesday night on Highway 290 near Cypress Rosehill. Transtar video showed heavy law enforcement activity at the scene.Gonzalez said the driver involved called authorities and told them the woman in his vehicle had jumped out.At the scene, deputies found a 30-year-old woman bleeding and unconscious. She was taken to the hospital via Life Flight, where she was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.As of right now, it is unclear as to why the women jumped out of the vehicle.