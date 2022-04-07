investigation

1 hospitalized after jumping out of moving car in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person has been hospitalized after jumping out of a moving car in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Wednesday night, footage from Transtar showed heavy law enforcement activity on Highway 290 near Cypress Rosehill.

Gonzalez said deputies responded to the 24100 block of Highway 290 after a driver called to say a person in his car jumped out while the vehicle was in motion.



Upon arrival, deputies found the victim bleeding and unconscious. The victim was taken to the hospital via Life Flight. Their condition was not immediately known.
