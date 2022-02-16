2 deputies shot while responding to disturbance in west Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two deputies who were shot in west Harris County are expected to survive, according to authorities.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputies were responding to the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, the deputies were confronted by the suspect who pointed his gun at them and began firing. In return, the deputies fired back at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.The two deputies involved are said to be 27 and 28 years old. One of the deputies was struck in the right leg and the other was shot in the leg and grazed in the head,The identity of the suspect has not been released, but authorities said he was 43 years old.