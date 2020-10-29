Live in Harris County? Here's another chance to get $1,200 in COVID-19 relief money

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County has issued a new $40 million COVID-19 relief fund to help residents in need during the pandemic that will be administered by Houston-area Catholic churches.It's set to open on Monday, Nov. 2, and will accept applications through Friday, Nov. 6.The program will provide one-time payments of $1,200 to up to 33,333 families struggling with financial hardships related to COVID-19.The payments will be distributed in two rounds. The first round is already underway and is assisting families who applied, but did not receive help from the county's coronavirus relief program launched earlier this summer.The second "public" round begins on Monday when anyone can apply.The money can be used for any type of emergency expense, such as housing, food, utilities, healthcare, childcare and transportation.Families can apply on their own without cooperation from a landlord or anyone else."Thousands of families across Harris County have struggled to overcome the financial damage from COVID-19," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "While this relief will not reach everyone who needs it, we must do everything in our power to help those who are vulnerable pull through."The fund is entirely need-based, and the money will be distributed equally across the county's four precincts.Harris County residents living inside the city of Houston will not be excluded.Applicants may apply online atstarting Nov. 2.Since the application process requires applicants to upload documents, all applications must be submitted online. For those who want help or who have questions may call the hotline at 832-990-1318 Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.