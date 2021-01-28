Mom and boyfriend accused of making up story to cover 2-year-old's death, deputies say

A mom and her boyfriend have been accused of crafting a story to cover up the death of a 2-year-old boy, according to authorities.

Harris County deputies said they were contacted on Tuesday, Jan. 26, regarding the death of Tevin Jefferson. Authorities said Tevin's mom, Darrielle Williams, took him to Houston Northwest Hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival.

While at the hospital, Williams claimed Tevin had fallen in the bathtub, but authorities said the 2-year-old's head injuries were not consistent with her story. Williams' boyfriend, Johvonte Johnson, who was not reported to have been present at the time of the incident, arrived at the hospital a short time later.



Investigators said they interviewed Williams and Johnson and found their stories were not consistent with what they had observed. According to investigators, Williams and Johnson eventually admitted they made up the story about Tevin falling.

Johnson reportedly admitted to beating Tevin and causing him to fall and hit his head, which resulted in him becoming unresponsive. Johnson, who authorities say is not the child's biological dad, took the unresponsive 2-year-old to Williams' work and conspired with her to make up the story about his injuries, according to investigators.



Both have been charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury. An autopsy of the 2-year-old is still pending, but authorities say the charge against Johnson is expected to be upgraded to murder.
