Businesses say customers have no issue with mask order

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting Thursday, Fort Bend County will join Harris County in requiring masks to enter businesses, as well as for the employees who work in the businesses.

It comes as the Houston region is confronting an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The numbers began to increase in the wake of large gatherings over the Memorial Day weekend and the reopening of businesses in Texas.

At a large retailer in southwest Houston, a woman was turned away by an employee posted at the door to enforce the mask requirement.

The shopper didn't argue and simply left. She had apparently forgotten to bring one.

At a much smaller business in Alief, a handwritten sign was posted on the front door of the convenience store, stating, "No mask, no service."



"We've been enforcing it for three days now," said Angelique, who works the cash register now behind a plexiglas barrier. "I feel good about it, because I come into contact with so many customers during work. You don't know who has the virus and who doesn't."

The mask, she agreed, helps as does hand sanitizer and hand washing.
The store manager also stocked masks for sale at the store.

"Right now, I feel this is the responsibility, because the situation is really bad," she said.

Customer Sherrie Lynn Fitzgerald is considered a regular at the store, and said she fully supports the initiative.

"You live in a beautiful free country," she said. "Choose the right way. Choose to protect yourself and your neighbors. That's what I say."

