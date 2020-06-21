EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6259296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What to know about Harris County's new face mask order: No shoes, no mask, no service in full effect across Harris County starting Monday.

MASK UP, #HOUSTON: The mask order begins TODAY. Don’t forget! Kroger & HEB require masks in Harris Coubty & Houston! 😷 https://t.co/VMoMUL4X7s pic.twitter.com/2pUXJov8zN — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) June 22, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a new mask order, mandating businesses to require wearing of face masks, starting today."The idea is to see this as a no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service," she said.The order directs any businesses providing goods or services to require all employees and visitors to wear face coverings in areas of close proximity to co-workers or the public.Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or handkerchiefs.Businesses must post the health and safety policy in a place where it can easily be seen by employees.Kroger and H-E-B said they will be requiring masks.The $1,000 fine could be a big motivator to some store owners, who have been struggling after being shut down for months.The new order was issued in hopes of bringing the number of COVID-19 cases down.The latest numbers show just over 21,000 COVID-19 cases in Harris County and the City of Houston, with 12,500 of them classified as "active."Bexar and Travis counties in the San Antonio and Austin areas issued similar orders.In the Houston area, Montgomery and Galveston County authorities said they will not be issuing a mask order. Instead, they'll recommend masks be worn.La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking signed an order on Friday mandating residents inside the city wear masks and practice social distancing. Face coverings are required inside businesses, in parks, walking around on the street and while driving.Fort Bend County has yet to issue a mask order, but they are surveying residents on whether or not they think it is necessary.The Harris County order is set to expire June 30, the same day the disaster declaration expires. But, both could be extended.