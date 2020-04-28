Need a mask? Here's where you can get one for free

Coverings can be a mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief. The order will last for 30 days. If you're looking for a mask, here are a few places you can get one for free.
Tuesday, April 28
- New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church - 9126 Jensen Dr.
Thursday, April 30
- Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church - 7104 Homestead Rd.
- Texas Mattress Makers - 4619 Navigation Blvd. from 9 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 2
- Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church - 908 E. 32 1/2 St.
The Vietnamese-American community in Houston is also working together to distribute masks on the following days:
- Thursday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vietnam War Memorial, 11360 Bellaire Blvd.
4/23, 4/25, 4/26, 4/28, 4/30 & 5/2
Call Erica Davis for more info 832-286-3876. #KashmereGardens #northside #AcresHomes #IndependenceHeights #HarrisCounty #FacemaskMandate pic.twitter.com/QZdyFaon1T
The city says more mask distribution sites will be announced soon. Check back for updates.
