Need a mask? Here's where you can get one for free

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County's mandatory mask order is now in effect. Under the order, residents over the age of 10 will be required to wear face coverings when out in public.

Coverings can be a mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief. The order will last for 30 days. If you're looking for a mask, here are a few places you can get one for free.

Tuesday, April 28
  • New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church - 9126 Jensen Dr.


Thursday, April 30
  • Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church - 7104 Homestead Rd.
  • Texas Mattress Makers - 4619 Navigation Blvd. from 9 to 11 a.m.


Saturday, May 2
  • Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church - 908 E. 32 1/2 St.


The Vietnamese-American community in Houston is also working together to distribute masks on the following days:
  • Thursday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vietnam War Memorial, 11360 Bellaire Blvd.




The city says more mask distribution sites will be announced soon. Check back for updates.

READ ALSO: How to make face masks from materials found at home
