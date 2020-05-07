2nd Harris Co. Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second Harris County Jail inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus has died, officials confirmed Thursday.On May 5, Harris County officials said the man who was between the ages of 25 and 35 was treated by jail medical staff after complaining of abdominal pain.Later that morning, the man became unresponsive and was transported to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.Officials said the man tested positive for COVID-19, but had no documented symptoms associated with the virus.Medical examiners are expected to confirm whether the inmate's death came from COVID-19.As of Thursday, 601 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those infected, 249 are in recovery, 92 others are asymptomatic and 14 are hospitalized.The number of inmates who have tested negative for coronavirus is 478, and 46 inmates are currently awaiting test results.The number of Harris County Sheriff's Office employees diagnosed with coronavirus stands at 256, including 229 who work in the jail.There are currently 402 Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies, detention officers and support staff in quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure.As of Thursday, 340 previously quarantined employees have returned to duty, including 96 who had tested positive for the virus. Twelve sheriff's office employees are currently hospitalized because of the virus.The sheriff's office said it's working with local health officials to identify co-workers, inmates, and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.