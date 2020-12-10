Man found shot to death in W Harris Co. apartment complex parking lot

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies in west Harris County found a man shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Timber Creek near Highway 6.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies say they don't know much about what happened and no one heard gunshots. It appears the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives say the sheriff's office is handling an increase in homicides this year.



"Our homicide rate is up about 26% over what it was at this time last year," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "I think we're probably around 103 to 107 murders in the unincorporated part of the county at the moment. We usually investigate about a third of the murders that the City of Houston does."

Deputies do not have information on a possible suspect. They say they hope to identify the victim using fingerprints. They do not believe he lived at the apartment complex.
