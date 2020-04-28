food bank

How to access Houston food banks during coronavirus crisis

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Food Bank continues to funnel food to dozens of Houston-area assistance ministries and food pantries as well as organizations in more than a dozen counties across southeast Texas.

If you are in need of assistance, visit the Houston Food Bank website and use the interactive map to find a facility near you. You can also call the organization's helpline at 832-369-9390 or text FOOD to 855-308-2282 to find the nearest food pantry in the area.

The Houston Food Bank's Community Assistance Program provides also SNAP assistance to help eligible individuals and families purchase food.

If you're in a position to help the Houston Food Bank or other local organizations, click here for more information about what's needed the most.

