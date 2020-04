How to access Houston food banks during coronavirus crisis

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.During the coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Food Bank continues to funnel food to dozens of Houston-area assistance ministries and food pantries as well as organizations in more than a dozen counties across southeast Texas.If you are in need of assistance, visit the Houston Food Bank website and use the interactive map to find a facility near you. You can also call the organization's helpline at 832-369-9390 or text FOOD to 855-308-2282 to find the nearest food pantry in the area.The Houston Food Bank's Community Assistance Program provides also SNAP assistance to help eligible individuals and families purchase food.If you're in a position to help the Houston Food Bank or other local organizations, click here for more information about what's needed the most