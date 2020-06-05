Society

Judge Hidalgo wants to extend eviction ban through August 24

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner have asked the county Justices of the Peace not to evict anyone until July 25. The required 30-day notice would mean that no one would be evicted before August 25.

Hidalgo said, "The last thing we need is folks unhoused in the streets in the middle of this crisis instead of being able to seek shelter and to isolate."

The state said evictions can continue but Hidalgo said it's not required.

"We heard from the county attorney's office that he concluded that the Justices of the Peace are within their full authority and within their full discretion to postpone evictions, that's what we've seen from other counties, in El Paso for example, they've postponed evictions until the end of June."
