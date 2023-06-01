Woman hit and killed by 18-wheeler in Channelview, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after authorities said she was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler in Channelview.

On Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 300 block of Sheldon Road at Langcart. At the scene, deputies found a woman, who was believed to have been hit by an 18-wheeler.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

As a result of the crash, the southbound lanes on Sheldon Road have been shut down.

The crash remains under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.