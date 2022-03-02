Harris County election workers still counting votes before 7 p.m. deadline

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County election officials strongly disputed any claims there's been a delay in tallying the vote for the Texas primary. They said democracy takes time and they're working methodically to provide an accurate count.Beth Stevens, the chief director of voting, stood before cameras and reporters Wednesday morning defending the Elections Administration's Office. Stevens said this is the first big election in almost 20 years where a printed record accompanies a person's electronic vote."I will push back on a little bit on the word 'delay'," said Stevens. "We are processing appropriately. This is how long it takes to process votes accurately."Stevens said the new system will result in a slower tabulation process but said it's a more secure process."The Office of Elections Administrator is by law nonpartisan. We maintain that very strictly," said Stevens. "It is unfortunate when we come in the crosshairs of any political party seeking to undermine the office or the election itself. There's no need for that. We are processing the votes as accurately and securely as we are able to using best practices. It is unfortunate that one political party took this in a direction that honestly it should not have done."State law requires votes to be tabulated by 7 p.m. Wednesday. Harris County leaders said they're confident they can meet the deadline.