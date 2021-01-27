Authorities still searching for gun suspect used to shoot at Harris County deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting a Harris County Sheriff deputy Tuesday evening appeared in probable cause court Wednesday afternoon, and the weapon he used could play a big role in the investigation, but remains unfound.

Moises Martinez, 37, is accused of shooting at Deputy Barragan multiple times and faces three charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and a felon in possession of a weapon.

A judge set Martinez's bail at $525,000 and deputies said they are still searching for the gun Martinez used at the scene.

Prosecutors said Martinez opened fire on deputies when they approached him at a gas station at Forestburg Drive and Veterans Memorial in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a bulletproof vest helped protect Dep. Barragan. He's now recovering at the hospital.

