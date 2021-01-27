Authorities still searching for gun suspect used to shoot at Harris County deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting a Harris County Sheriff deputy Tuesday evening appeared in probable cause court Wednesday afternoon, and the weapon he used could play a big role in the investigation, but remains unfound.Moises Martinez, 37, is accused of shooting at Deputy Barragan multiple times and faces three charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and a felon in possession of a weapon.A judge set Martinez's bail at $525,000 and deputies said they are still searching for the gun Martinez used at the scene.Prosecutors said Martinez opened fire on deputies when they approached him at a gas station at Forestburg Drive and Veterans Memorial in northwest Harris County.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a bulletproof vest helped protect Dep. Barragan. He's now recovering at the hospital.