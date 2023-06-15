Deputies shoot man whose grandparents were found dead 2 miles away in northwest Harris County

A 911 caller said a man they knew showed up to their house saying he had murdered someone. When deputies arrived, they found the man perched on the roof, and that's when gunfire was exchanged.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies engaged in a shootout with a man perched on a roof after his grandparents were shot to death at a home in northwest Harris County, officials say.

The two scenes played out about two and a half miles away from one another.

Just before midnight, Harris County sheriff's deputies received a call for service in the 11800 block of Cathy Drive. The caller said someone -- apparently a man they knew -- showed up at their home saying he had murdered someone.

Deputies responded to the home, looked around, and eventually found the man on the roof of the house. Investigators said he was somewhat hidden.

Investigators believe the suspect fired the first shot at deputies from the roof. Two deputies fired back, hitting the man several times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. HCSO officials said he is in fair condition.

One of the deputies was taken to the hospital as a precaution for minor scrapes, but overall, the deputies were not seriously hurt.

"It's when they located him perched on top of the roof here, it could have been very dangerous. It was a very dangerous situation, obviously, with that vantage point and being in an elevated position -- it could've been an ambush-style attack," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Our deputies acted swiftly and very well. I'm glad they're not seriously hurt."

After learning about the alleged murder, deputies were sent to a home in the 12800 block of Foxburo Drive, near North Eldridge Parkway and Fallbrook Drive, for a welfare check.

No one answered the door, and when deputies forced their way inside, they found a 72-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe they are the grandparents of the suspect.

The motive of the shooting is not yet known, deputies said. The names of the suspect and victims have not been released.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.