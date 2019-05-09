Harris County sheriff's deputy saves man from jumping off bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy is being hailed a hero for his quick action that kept a man from taking his own life.Deputy Mark Cannon was on his way into work Tuesday when he heard a call that he will likely remember forever.A man was sitting on top of the E. Beltway 8 overpass above Wallisville Road, threatening to jump."My main goal was to get him off that edge or barrier before he attempts to or jumps off that bridge," said Cannon.The Army veteran-turned-deputy says there was no time for talking. The man had told him he was overwhelmed and had nothing to live for as he scooted closer to the ledge. Cannon reacted."It seemed like he went up there and grabbed him before he had time to do anything," said Dennis Chachere, who recorded the rescue on his phone. "I think the deputy did an awesome job. I believe that was really heroic, saving somebody else's life."Cannon, who previously worked for Humble ISD police, has been with the sheriff's office for about a year.He credits his recent training in mental health crises for his quick reaction.He took the man, who is also a father, to the Neuro-Psychiatric Center at Ben Taub for evaluation, and hopes he gets the help he needs.Chachere met the deputy a few hours later to shake his hand. He said law enforcement oftentimes get little praise and Cannon deserves recognition."It's a great feeling," Cannon said. "It feels good that I actually saved a person's life."If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Additional information is available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.